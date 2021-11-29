Liverpool dismantled Southampton at Anfield at the weekend and are now just two points behind league leaders Chelsea, who dropped points vs Manchester United last night.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk were on the scoresheet vs the Saints and the in form duo of Mane and Salah failed to find the net.

Our African attackers have directly contributed in 26 goals in the Premier League this term and they are expected to leave for the AFCON in January Therefore, to maintain the title charge, Jurgen Klopp needs to improve the offense, especially the wide attacking positions.

In such a scenario, the Reds are linked with Colombian international and FC Porto star, Luis Diaz, who had an impressive outing at Anfield in the Champions League last week and his form has been brilliant for the Primeira Liga leaders.

According to a recent report covered by Record (via Sport Witness), Klopp was delighted with the performance of the South American star and is convinced that he can improve the squad at Anfield.

The renowned Portuguese media outlet have mentioned that the Liga Nos side do not want to lose their prized asset in the middle of the campaign and Liverpool could agree an early deal that would allow them to sign the player later without activating the release clause of 80 million euros (£67.6million).

Earlier this month, Jornal de Noticias reported about Liverpool’s interest in the 24-year-old winger and stated that to sign him in the winter transfer window, the £67.6million clause must be activated.

In the current campaign, so far, Diaz has directly contributed in 14 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for Porto. Last night, he scored the equalizing goal in the 2-1 victory against Guimaraes.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign the attacker, who was the joint top scorer at the Copa America?