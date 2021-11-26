Liverpool need to improve their attack by signing a quality out and out center forward. Suarez and Sturridge are the last strikers to score over 20 league goals in the season for the Reds and that happened way back in the 2013-14 campaign.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Merseysiders have mainly relied on the likes of Salah and Mane for goals. On the other hand, Firmino has mostly operated in the False No. 9 role and he has not been able to score consistently, especially in the last couple of years.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are once again linked with Norwegian international, Erling Braut Haaland, who could leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

According to an exclusive story covered by 90min, the former Salzburg striker’s current contract has a clause worth £64million that can be activated next summer. The German Bundesliga side are prepared to sell their prized asset on installments in order to get as high as fee possible.

The news source have mentioned that the 21-year-old is aware that top clubs are interested in signing him and Liverpool are one of the clubs, who are expected to make a bid to sign the serial goal-scorer. The player’s decision on the future could be made next year.

Haaland is one of the deadliest forwards in world football. Last season, he was the leading goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League and this term, he netted 13 goals in 10 appearances before getting injured in October. Overall, he has found the net 70 times in 69 games for BvB.

The player would not be able to play CL football with Dortmund this term because they were ousted in the midweek. He can still feature in the Europe’s elite tournament in the current campaign, if he opts to leave the German team in the January transfer window.

Liverpool do need hand Mane and Salah new contract that they deserve but sooner rather than later, they will need to look at young players for the future. Haaland would be a top quality addition if they can get his signing done.

