Liverpool improved the depth of their let wing position in the winter by signing Luis Diaz.

The Colombian international has proved to be an instant hit at Anfield and we have got a quality player to replace/cover Sadio Mane.

However, we do not have any one good enough to cover for Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah. If reports in the media are anything to go by then Klopp is once again looking to sign Ousmane Dembele.

According to Spanish Source, Nacional, the German manager has personally called the French playmaker, who will be out of contract in the summer, to bring him to Anfield.

Klopp has been a huge admirer of the Les Bleus star and wanted to bring him to Liverpool back in 2016 but he decided to join Dortmund instead (FFT).

Dembele directly contributed in 30 goals for the German side before moving to Barcelona in 2017. Unfortunately, he has spent a lot of time on the treatment table but when fit, his form has been brilliant.

In the current campaign, despite all the drama regarding his contract, the £195,000-a-week star (Marca) has provided 8 assists and scored a goal in his last 6 league appearances. Last night, the 24-year-old provided the crucial assist to help Barca beat Sevilla.

The ex Rennes star has made 27 appearances for the senior national side and was part of the squad that lifted the World Cup trophy in 2018.

Ousmane Dembele is a top quality player and signing him on a bosman to improve the right flank should really be considered. What do you think?