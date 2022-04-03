Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho in January 2018 and since then, they have not signed anyone to directly replace the Brazilian international.

In the current squad, Jurgen Klopp does not have a natural central attacking midfielder (CAM) and none of the CMs have been able to score and create goals on regular basis.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are interested in an in-form playmaker in the form of Christopher Nkunku.

According to ESPN, the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Man United, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Man City are looking to sign the French international and are observing his situation at Leipzig.

The famous media outlet have mentioned that the German side wants to hold on to their prized asset for another year. If not, they are asking for a fee of 75 million euros to sell him. The 27-year-old’s current deal will expire in 2024.

It is stated that the Liverpool target could end up leaving this summer and hopes that Leipzig will accept a bid of around £50.5m (60 million euros).

Nkunku is naturally a central attacking midfielder, who can also play as a center forward if needed. This season, so far in 40 appearances for the Bundesliga club, the versatile playmaker has directly contributed in 44 goals (27 goals and 17 assists).

He scored a hat-trick in the Champions League against Man City and netted 7 goals in the group, still, Leipzig failed to qualify for the KO stages of the competition.

Last night, the Les Bleus attacker was the Man of the Match as he netted 2 goals and provided an assist to help his team beat Borussia Dortmund (1-4) in their own backyard.

