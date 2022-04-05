Four changes – Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 lineup to face Benfica

Liverpool registered their 10th Premier League win on the trot at the weekend and will now focus on the UEFA Champions League.

Tonight, the Reds will face Benfica away from home in the first leg of their quarter final tie. The good news is that Jurgen Klopp has got a fully fit squad.

Keeping in view the busy period, we can expect the German manager to make four changes to the squad that started vs Watford on Saturday afternoon.

In the defense, Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit and all set to return in place of Joe Gomez to start in the right back role. The likes of Robbo, Van Dijk and Matip should retain their positions in front of Alisson Becker.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Henderson and Thiago should feature but Jones, who had an average outing at the weekend, must be replaced with Brazilian star, Fabinho.

It will be intriguing to see the players that Klopp will select to start in the attack. Salah was not able to perform well vs the Hornets but he is irreplaceable and would likely start on the right flank.

Diaz could return and replace Jota on the left flank, on the other hand, Sadio Mane might start in place of Roberto Firmino in the CF role.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 lineup to face Benfica: