Gini Wijnaldum was one of the most important and the fittest player for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but the Dutchman left the club for free last summer.

The Reds have not replaced the Netherlands international as yet and reports suggest that they are seriously interested in signing Real Madrid star, Federico Valverde.

News – Liverpool set to seal £83.2million deal with Anfield star – Report

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Klopp is convinced that the Uruguayan midfielder has the qualitied to be at Anfield and the German manager has asked the board to do whatever it takes to sign the player.

It is stated that the South American player, whose current contract at the Bernabeu will expire in 2027, is valued at 80 million euros (£67million) by the Los Blancos.

The 23-year-old star was a key member of the Madrid squad that won the Super Cup and the La Liga titles two years ago under Zidane. However, since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, the midfielder has often warmed the bench.

So far, Valverde has stared just 14 games in the La Liga this season and therefore, he could look to move away from the Spanish giants for regular first team football.

The 39-capped international is an important member of the Uruguay team that has qualified for the FIFA World Cup and last week, he scored a goal to help his nation earn all three points vs Chile.

The former Penarol player is an energetic presence in the center of the park and Klopp likes midfielders with high work rate. He could be the one to finally replace Wijnaldum.

The question is, should Liverpool offer £67million to sign Valverde?