Liverpool willing to agree £60million fee for signing – Deal complicated

Liverpool need to sign a quality winger to replace Sadio Mane and they have been heavily linked with Brazilian international, Raphinha.

As per a report covered by 20 Minutos Barcelona (press image provided below), Liverpool and Chelsea are willing to agree a fee of £60million (70 million euros) to sign the attacker from Leeds United.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Barcelona have been pressing to secure the Samba star as well but they are unable to meet the high asking price.

Raphinha is a versatile winger who can be deployed on either side of the field. Last season, he directly contributed in 14 goals in the Premier League to save the Whites from returning to the Championship.

As per reports, the deal to sign the 25-year-old winger is now complicated due to multiple reasons.

Barcelona have reached a commercial agreement with Sixth Street and generated a capital gain of 267 million euros for the current campaign.

The funds would allow them to secure key transfers but Raphinha is not the only name on their radar. 20 Minutos Barcelona claim that they want to lure Bernardo Silva and Robert Lewandowski as well.

The Manchester City man could cost 70-80 million euros and German champions, Bayern Munich, are demanding a fee of 60 million euros for their superstar striker.

As per a report published by Spanish source AS today, Barca cannot afford to pay £60million for Raphinha and Leeds United would likely listen to the high offers from the Premier League.

However, the Brazilian’s agent, Deco, has agreed terms with the Catalan club and is pushing to take his client to the Nou Camp. Barca will have to convince the Elland Road outfit to bring the asking price down.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days and will keep you updated.