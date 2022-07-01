Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been world-class for Liverpool under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

Earlier this month, the Senegalese international was sold to Bayern Munich and today, the Egyptian international has penned a new contract with the Anfield club.

According to reports (The Telegraph), the Reds have agreed terms that will make Salah earn over £350,000 a week, £54.6million+ in the next three years.

In all fairness, both Mane and Salah deserved bumper new deals for their performances. However, the Merseysiders refused to pay the former Saints man a similar contract that they have now agreed with the former Roma star.

When Sadio asked for a salary worth £360,000 a week, Liverpool rejected his demands to preserve the pay structure as Van Dijk was the top earner at £220,000 a week (The Daily Record).

Now, the 19-time English champions have actually broken their pay structure to make Salah the highest-paid player in the history of the club.

In terms of individual awards, without doubt, no one comes close to Mohamed Salah. The Pharaohs captain holds numerous goalscoring records and is the highest-scoring African in the history of the Premier League. He has won three PL Golden Boots, two PFA POTY awards and the Playmaker of the Season award but in all those campaigns, we did not win the Premier League.

When the team won major titles, Mane was better. The ex-Salzburg man was the only Reds attacker to make it to the UCL/UEFA TOTY when we won the Champions League. He was the MOTM in the UEFA Super Cup, set up the winning goal in the CWC, and was the only Liverpool attacker to make the PFA TOTY when we finally won the Premier League.

Last season, when Salah was extremely poor in the second half of the campaign, Mane scored crucial goals in all competitions and was the main driving force in the offense.

Nevertheless, Bayern have got our superstar, and keeping in view that Origi and Minamino have left as well, we really need to improve the quality and depth up-front, especially the wide attacking positions.

Let’s hope Darwin Nunez will hit the ground running and as far as Salah is concerned, after getting the contract that he was looking for, the Egyptian should be motivated to break more records.