Last month, Liverpool agreed a new deal with veteran, James Milner, to extend his stay at the club. More recently, the Reds have secured a long-term contract with Joe Gomez.

Reports suggest that Liverpool are now set to agree fresh terms with star forward and Portuguese international, Diogo Jota.

News – Liverpool prepared to move big to sign £103million star – Report

As per Goal.com, after Gomez, Jota and Keita are set to get new contracts from the Merseysiders. Our focus is on the Seleccao star.

The 25-year-old man’s current contract at the club will expire in 2025 and he earns around £90,385-a-week (The Mirror). Goal claim that the former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward is in line for a bumper pay rise.

Jota can effectively play anywhere in the attacking third but he has mainly excelled in the No.9/False No.9 role. In his debut season at Anfield, he only started 19 games in all competitions and found the net 13 times.

Last season, the versatile forward was able to replace Firmino in the lineup and regularly started. In all competitions, he made 55 appearances and directly contributed in 29 goals (21 goals and 8 assists).

The 26-capped international was part of the Portugal squad that won the inaugural UEFA Nations League title in 2019.

Moreover, he played an important role in helping his nation qualify for the World Cup. In 7 qualification fixtures, Jota netted 5 goals and provided 2 assists for the Euro 2016 champions.

The arrival of big-money signing, Darwin Nunez, has improved the depth of the strike force but will Jota be able to regularly start for Liverpool? Nevertheless, he surely deserves a huge new deal as he has been highly impressive since moving to Anfield.