Liverpool agreed a mammoth deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica and reports suggest that they would be prepared to move in with a big offer if any player is young and fit for the team.

Three days ago, we covered a report (via La Gazzetta Dello Sport) claiming that the Reds are determined to sign Jude Bellingham to please Jurgen Klopp.

More recently, Liverpool Echo published a story and stated that Liverpool would not be put off by splashing a huge amount to sign the England international, who is valued at £103million.

The Merseysiders are tempted to spend big on quality players who are, at max, in their early twenties. The former Birmingham midfielder is just 19 and has proved to be a hit in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

The news source further claim that this summer, the Anfield club have no plans to improve things in the center of the park. However, renowned transfer insider, DaveOCKOP, thinks that Liverpool will sign a midfielder in the current transfer window.

Back in 2020, Bellingham signed for BvB on a five-year contract (Bild) worth 3 million euros a year (£48,000 a week). In his first season, the teenager started 33 games in all competitions, scored 4 goals, and provided as many assists.

Last season, his overall performance improved big time as he scored 6 goals and provided no fewer than 14 assists in all competitions.

The Three Lions player can effectively play in the No.6, the No.8 and No.10 roles. Do you think Liverpool should break their transfer record to sign Jude Bellingham?