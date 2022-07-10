Liverpool are linked with a number of wingers and the latest name in the lime light is that of Nico Williams, who plays for La Liga side, Athletic Bilbao.

According to a recent story covered by Spanish source, Fichajes, Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United have knocked on the door of the 19-year-old winger, who was a revelation in Spain last season.

The news outlet have mentioned that the teenage sensation could move to an elite club in the continent and it is a great opportunity for the San Mames outfit to make important cash from his sale.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Williams featured in 26 games in all competitions for Bilbao’s Segunda Division B side and directly contributed in 21 goals (9 goals and 12 assists).

Last season, he was unable to start regularly for the senior side but impressed big time, especially in the cup competitions.

In the Copa Del Rey (3rd round), the youngster, who mainly plays on the right wing, scored two goals in the win vs Mancha Real. Moreover, in the pre-quarterfinals, he provided an assist vs Barca to help his team win the fixture.

In the Super Copa, Williams netted the decisive goal to beat Diego Semione’s Atletico Madrid side in the semi-final.

His current contract with the Los Leones will expire in 2024 and it has a release clause (AS) of 50 million euros (£42million).

Nico’s elder brother, Inaki Williams, has been linked with a move away from Bilbao over the years but the 28-year-old has always decided to stay put. Will he advise his younger sibling to leave for a bigger club? Only time will tell.