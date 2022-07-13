Liverpool have been linked with Marco Asensio for some time and as per the latest reports in Spain, the offer from Anfield is still on the table.

According to story covered on Super Deporte today (news image provided below) by Diario Sport journalist, Francesc J Gimeno, the Real Madrid star has three offers on the table from Liverpool, AC Milan and Newcastle United.

For now, the 26-year-old playmaker, who will be free to leave the Los Blancos in less than year, has not made any decision.

In case the £146,000-a-week star (Sport) decides to leave, then Real Madrid have three players in their sights to take his place at the Bernabeu.

Gimeno claims that Swedish international, Alexander Isak has joined the list of alternatives, along with German star, Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), and French attacker, Christopher Nkunku.

It is reported that Real Madrid want to sign new contracts with Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio but the duo want to regularly start at the club level to improve their chances of playing at the World Cup. They are waiting to hold talks with manager, Carlo Anceotti, before making their final decisions.

Liverpool do lack depth in the wide attacking positions and Asensio is a player who can be deployed on either flank and even as a central attacking midfielder if needed.

However, I do not think that the La Roja star will regularly start at Anfield because Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are irreplaceable on the flanks and Klopp normally uses a 4-3-3 formation without any CAM.

Not to forget, we have recently added a new No.10 in the form of Fabio Carvalho. In your view, should Liverpool press to sign Marco Asensio?