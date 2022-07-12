Liverpool need to improve things in the center of the park and they are linked with Sporting CP CM, Matheus Nunes.

Yesterday, we covered a story (via O Jogo) claiming that the Reds are attentive but have not made any official offer for the Portuguese international, for whom the Lions would accept a bid worth £42m.

News – Liverpool knock on the door to sign £42million Athletic Bilbao winger – Report

Today, another Portuguese source in the form of Jornal de Noticias (news image provided below) have reported that Liverpool have made contact to sign the Seleccao central midfielder.

JN claim that Wolverhampton Wanderers were the first club to ask Sporting about Nunes, followed by Chelsea and, more recently, Liverpool.

The media outlet believes the Liga Nos giants do not want to sell him having already offloaded Palhinha to Fulham for £17m (20 million euros) this summer. Nunes thinks that staying at the Jose Alvalade Stadium will increase his chances of playing at the World Cup.

Last season, the 8-capped international signed a new contract with the Primeira Liga club that will expire in the summer of 2026 and has a release clause of £50.6m (60 million euros).

As per JN, Sporting CP have made it clear that they will not open negotiations for the sale of Matheus Nunes for anything below £33.7m (40 million euros).

Players in Portugal are in high demand. Liverpool signed Diaz (Porto) in winter and Nunez (Benfica) this summer. Arsenal have lured Vieira and PSG have signed Vitinha from Porto in the current transfer window. As mentioned above, Palhinha has joined Fulham from Sporting CP.

Yesterday, Klopp admitted that the Reds do not score enough goals from the midfield but defended his options and played down the concerns of squad depth.

Do you agree with the gaffer? Do we need to sign a central midfielder before the transfer deadline ends in September?