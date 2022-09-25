Liverpool have been looking to agree fresh terms with Naby Keita for quite some time and they are confident that finally a deal will be secured.

A few months back, The Athletic reported that the Reds are trying to seal a new contract with the Guinean international keeping in view he will be out of contract next summer.

Now, as per a recent report covered by Football Insider, Liverpool have opened talks to extend the African midfielder’s stay at Anfield and they are increasingly hopeful the player will put pen to paper.

Keita, who currently earns around £120,000 a week (The Mirror), has shown flashes of brilliance since joining the Merseysiders from RB Leipzig in 2018.

However, he has never been able to justify the £52.75million price tag because he has spent the majority of the time on the treatment table.

Therefore, unfortunately, Keita has not been an essential player for Jurgen Klopp and last season, he only started 14 games in the Premier League.

This season, after featuring for just five minutes in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City, the 27-year-old has not made a single appearance for Liverpool. He has been out with a hamstring injury for a while.

Klopp must improve his midfield department and I think the German manager has given the 50-capped international ample time to prove himself but injuries have never helped.

