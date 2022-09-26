Liverpool are consistently linked with Jude Bellingham and today, we have an interesting update coming from Spain.

As per a story covered by Marca (news image provided below), Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign the England international but they face heavy competition from Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos’ great goal for the summer of 2023 is to lure the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund and they have already contacted him.

Marca claim Bellingham is willing to secure a move to the Bernabeu and on Madrid’s special request, he opted against signing a new contract with the German Bundesliga side.

The renowned Spanish media outlet have mentioned that the 19-year-old has received multiple offers from the Premier League, especially from Liverpool but he has ignored them all in order to join the La Liga giants.

The Reds’ primary midfield target last summer was Gavi, who has recently signed a new deal with Barcelona. Now, with ‘special insistence’ from Klopp, Liverpool are increasingly intent on signing Bellingham from BvB.

It is reported that Real Madrid are aware of all the movements that take place around the teenage sensation, they have good relations with Dortmund, who are asking for a fee of 150 million euros (£137million) to sell him.

The 14-time European champions were able to beat Liverpool to the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni in the last transfer window. Will they be able to secure Jude Bellingham next summer? Only time will tell.

Klopp is a legend at Signal Iduna Park and his relations are brilliant with the club but it remains to be seen whether he can convince the youngster to move to Anfield.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.