Liverpool need a miracle to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season keeping in view their terrible form of late.

Without Champions League football, the Reds may not be able to sign their priority target, Jude Bellingham. The England international is heavily linked with the Merseysiders.

According to Sky Germany, Guinean international, Naby Keita, is expected to leave the Anfield club in the summer upon expiry of his contract.

The famous news source have mentioned that Bellingham is Jurgen Klopp’s declared wish for the next transfer window and Liverpool are working to secure his signing.

As far as the price tag is concerned, it is reported that Borussia Dortmund would demand up to £133.6million (150 million euros).

Liverpool paid 60 million euros to lure Keita in 2018 and since then, the African star has spent majority of the time on the treatment table.

Getting rid of the injury prone player is not our major concern. The problem is that even Ox and Milner will be out of contract in summer and key midfielders like Thiago and Henderson are past their prime.

So, the aging midfield and the lack of quality are massive issues. Jurgen Klopp desperately needs an injection of cash to complete a midfield overhaul in the summer transfer window.

A complete midfielder like Bellingham must be signed but for now, the Reds must step up and improve the performance level to earn CL qualification for the next campaign.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.