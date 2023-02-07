Liverpool must improve their midfield department by signing quality youngsters and a Spaniard in the form of Oihan Sancet is on their radar.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Jurgen Klopp’s new goal is to sign Sancet, whose current contract with Athletic Bilbao will expire next year.

News – Liverpool most likely to close the signing of £26.8million midfielder

The 22-year-old starlet is naturally an attack minded creative midfielder, who likes to get into the opposition box and score goals.

At Anfield, our first choice midfielders, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and captain, Jordan Henderson, have been average in the current campaign and the senior trio have not yet scored a single goal.

Therefore, Klopp needs a midfielder who can score/create goals on regular basis and that is why Sancet is wanted by the German manager.

Last season, the youngster started 16 games in the La Liga and directly contributed in 10 goals ( 6 goals and 4 assists).

As far as the current season is concerned, so far, he has netted 7 goals in 18 league starts. In the last league fixture against Cadiz, the Spanish U-21 international scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Athletic Bilbao earn all three points.

The news outlet have claimed that currently, Oihan Sancet’s market value is around 20 million euros i.e. £17.8million.

