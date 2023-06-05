If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Franck Kessie from Barcelona.

According to Inter Live, the Reds could immediately make a cash bid worth 35-40 million euros to sign the Ivorian international in the summer.

The Italian media outlet have mentioned that Inter Milan are looking to bring the former AC Milan midfielder back to the Serie A.

However, the Nerazzurri can only offer an exchange deal to the Catalan giants, who would prefer to accept a straight cash offer from Liverpool.

Kessie is a solid midfielder, who has proved to be effective in the defensive and attacking roles in the center of the park.

In the 2020-21 campaign, the penalty-kick specialist directly contributed in 20 goals in all competitions for the Rossoneri. He was a key member of Stefan Pioli’s squad that won the Scudetto in the 2021-22 season.

Last year, the African star opted to join Barca on a free transfer. He did win the La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with the Blaugrana but mainly warmed the bench under Xavi.

He made 28 appearances in the league but only started in 7 fixtures. The situation may change next season with captain, Busquets, set to leave Barcelona after 18 years.

The 26-year-old star has the quality and the versatility to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s midfield. In your view, should Liverpool submit an offer to sign Franck Kessie?