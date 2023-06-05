Liverpool remain consistently linked with Argentine international and Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, and the latest reports are intriguing.

At the weekend, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the South American’s move to Anfield is expected to be completed this week.

News – Klopp willing to sign £154,000 a week star by beating Tuchel

According to Calcio Mercato, the 24-year-old “will move to Liverpool”. The Reds will pay a fee of 60 million euros to the Seagulls.

As far as the personal terms are concerned, the Italian news source have mentioned that Liverpool are prepared to agree a five year contract worth £25.8m (30 million euros) with Mac Allister.

So, if the La Albiceleste midfielder does end up signing the above mentioned deal, he will earn a salary of around £99,400 a week.

The former Boca Juniors player can be be deployed in multiple midfield positions and we need him to press and score/create goals.

His ball control is fantastic and likes to make driving runs in to the box to get into scoring positions. Last term, he found the net 12 times in all competitions.

At the FIFA World Cup, the 16-capped international found the net in the group stage victory against Poland. Moreover, he set up the second goal of the final for Argentina against France.

As per reports, we have now entered the decisive week and the fans are hoping to see the World Cup winning star in the famous red shirt.