Deal close – Liverpool press to eventually seal signing – Report

Liverpool are in no mood of giving up after getting their third bid rejected by Southampton for the transfer of Romeo Lavia.

Last night, Sacha Tavolieri claimed that the deal to snap up the teenage sensation is ‘so close’ and it would be a big waste if they decide not to pursue the signing.

News – Liverpool clear to finally sign £51.7million player – Reports

The Belgian reporter stated:

“There’s a feeling that the deal’s so close now that it would a big waste to end up at 45M£, bonus included.”

“LFC considers they already made a huge effort & are now evaluating the situation as written earlier. Wait & see.”

Reports indicate the Merseysiders remain intent on sealing the transfer to improve things in the center of the park at Anfield.

As per today’s version of The Guardian, after seeing their £45million move turned down, Liverpool will press and submit a fourth bid to eventually sign Lavia.

The Saints slapped a price tag of £50million on the 19-year-old Belgian international this summer and are adamant they will not sell him for any sort of discount.

Anfield legend, Jamie Carragher, has heavily criticized the club for dragging the transfer saga as they usually complete the deals without any mess.

The Reds were able to sign Mac Allister and Szoboszlai without any fuss but have behaved like arch rivals, Man Utd, in their pursuit of Lavia,

The Old Trafford club saw three bids rejected before they were able to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea. Would Liverpool be able to finally land Lavia? Only time will tell.