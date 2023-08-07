Chelsea have been Liverpool’s main rivals in the race to sign Romeo Lavia but the latest reports indicate the Reds are clear to sign the Southampton midfielder.

As per The Guardian, the Blues are preparing a new move for Ecuadorian international, Moises Caicedo, who was left out of Brighton’s clash against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.

News – Liverpool exceed to £43.2million as Real Madrid rule out signing – Report

The news source have mentioned that the London side are in the running for Lavia but the Merseysiders are favorites to get the signing done.

On the other hand, as per The Mail, Liverpool now have a clearer run to finally sign the Belgian international this summer.

The British media outlet claim Chelsea are not only after Caicedo but also want Leeds United’s Tyler Adams to improve things in the center of the park.

In such a scenario, the Stamford Bridge club are not focusing on a move for the 19-year-old Saints starlet, leaving Liverpool with a clear path to secure his signature.

In Belgium, Het Laatste Nieuws report the Anfield club’s last offer was around 52 million euros but the St. Mary’s outfit continue to demand 60 million euros (£51.7million) for their prized asset.

HLN state Liverpool are intent on getting the deal over the line and have the edge over others as the player himself wants to wear the famous red shirt under the guidance of Klopp.

Personal terms of the contract have been agreed already and in all fairness, LFC must return with an improved bid to get Lavia before they face Chelsea next weekend.