At the start of last month, Liverpool completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig.

Since then, the Reds have sold two key defense minded midfielders in the form of Fabinho and Henderson and are yet to replace them.

We do have players like Thiago and Bajcetic, who can play in the No.6 role but they are not natural play breakers.

In such a scenario, a young and talented defensive midfielder in the form of Romeo Lavia has been on the radar of the Anfield club for quite some time.

As of now, Liverpool have made three bids, last one worth £45million, to sign the Belgian international but Southampton have rejected all the offers.

However, as per an update provided by transfer expert, Sachoa Tavolieri, the Saints believe Liverpool are ready to agree the asking fee of £50million to finally secure Lavia.

He wrote on X:

“Been told SouthamptonFC think now that LiverpoolFC will pay the 5M£ lacking for making the deal of Romeo Lavia after the 45M£ rejected on Monday. SaintsFC won’t walk away from their initial request of 50M£. Talks ON.”

With just over three days remaining before the Reds face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to kick start their new Premier League campaign, it is highly unlikely that Lavia will feature vs the Blues even if Klopp is able to get the 19-year-old tomorrow.

The teenage sensation was not part of the Southampton side that lost to Gillingham in the EFL Cup last night, so, it will not come as any surprise to see him complete his move to Liverpool soon.