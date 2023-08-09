Liverpool have not reinforced their squad since the start of July and must strengthen quickly if they are to have any chance of challenging for the PL title this season.

The Reds have been interested in Spanish and Celta Vigo youngster, Gabri Veiga, for some time but he has rejected the chance to move to Anfield.

News – Deal close – Liverpool press to eventually seal signing – Report

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool and Chelsea have been after the 21-year-old midfielder but he has said ‘Yes’ to Napoli.

The famous Italian news source have mentioned that the Serie A champions made an initial bid worth 30 million euros for the La Liga starlet but it was turned down.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Naples based side have recently raised the bid to around 33 million euros (£28.4million).

However, CdS claim Celta have made it clear that Veiga has a release clause worth 40 million euros in his contract and it must be met for him to leave the club in the current transfer window.

The youngster is excited about the prospect of playing in Italy for the Scudetto winners, who will offer him the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool will feature in the second tier of European football this term, on the other hand, Chelsea will not be taking part in any continental competition.

Lately, the Merseysiders even moved in with an offer worth 25 million euros for Veiga, who regularly scored and created goals in the La Liga last term.

Rafael Benitez, is currently the head coach of Celta Vigo and it seems his prized asset will likely move to his former Italian club and not the English one.