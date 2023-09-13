Chris Sutton is confident that Liverpool will challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds have made a strong start to the new campaign winning three of their opening four matches, drawing the other one.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp’s side were shockingly poor as they finished outside the top four.

The summer transfer window saw Liverpool offloading some of their star players, with the midfield undergoing a complete overhaul.

However, the club’s decision to hold on to Mohamed Salah despite tempting offers from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad could help them lift yet another Premier League title under the German boss.

Liverpool were adamant that they wouldn’t sell their prized asset under any circumstance, and the popular football pundit feels that Salah staying is “absolutely massive” for the club.

“I think this is an enormous season for Liverpool, holding onto Salah,” said Sutton on Monday Night Club.

There was all the talk about him going to Saudi [Arabia], which was absolutely massive. I’m really pleased he’s stayed from Liverpool’s perspective because I do think they are the team to challenge. They’re off to an absolute flyer.”

Can Salah help Liverpool win the league once again?

The Egyptian is arguably one of the best forwards in the league, and his scoring record – 139 PL goals in 222 games – is just phenomenal. At 31, he hasn’t lost the appetite for scoring regularly, and the Reds can count on him to continue his scoring form as they aim to mount a serious title challenge.

These are early days in the league, and it is difficult to predict how the season will pan out. Manchester City and Arsenal are still favourites for the title, but Liverpool can’t be written off especially if they can maintain this consistency.

Salah has scored over 20 goals in each of the last six seasons and managed 30 goals last term.

He could have easily left for a world-record fee, but that would have been a disaster for the Reds. He is integral to Klopp’s system, and therefore keeping hold of him this summer has actually been the best bit of business from the club.