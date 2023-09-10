Liverpool have the edge to secure signing of £650,000 a week star – Journalist

Liverpool have been heavily linked French international, Kylian Mbappe, who would be able to agree terms with a foreign club in January if he does not renew with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Les Bleus superstar is one of the biggest names in world football and it will be massive if he does end up leaving for free at the peak of his game.

News – Liverpool submitted shock offer to sign £86million star – Report

The 24-year-old is mainly wanted by Real Madrid, who are favorites to get his signing done. In England, Liverpool have the edge to secure his signing, as per journalist, Julien Laurens.

The ESPN reporter stated:

“I think Liverpool have a case to put forward, especially if Kylian is a free agent. Every big club in England should go for him, talk to him, present a project then he will choose where he feels is the best for him, Liverpool included”

“His mum is a big fan of Liverpool, he likes Liverpool and what they’ve done under Jurgen Klopp. So I think they have maybe a little head start, not to Real Madrid, but to other English clubs. Compared to City, Arsenal, United, Chelsea, Spurs. That’s good for them.”

When Mohamed Salah does end up leaving Anfield, Liverpool would need a world class, proven quality playmaker to replace him and Mbappe would be a massive coup if his signing can be secured.

Lauriens claim the World Cup Golden Boot winner would command massive signing on fee and wages to move on a bosman and it will be intriguing to see if the Merseysiders can fulfill his demands.

It must be remembered that the £650,000 a week star (The Mail) rejected a big money contract to move to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window, so, money is not his only motivation.

Liverpool need to get back into the UEFA Champions League first and then see if they can come with a proposal that can convince him.