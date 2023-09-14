Euro club look to sign £200k/wk Liverpool star within 48 hrs, offer made – report

Turkish club Trabzonspor are looking to sign Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to a report from Spanish newspaper AS.

The 32-year-old wants to leave Anfield in the summer window but Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp prefers him to stay at the club.

Trabzonspor are one of the major clubs in Turkey and they are determined to secure the signing of Thiago albeit on the condition that they can free up a non-EU space in their squad.

The problem is they have less than 48 hours to complete the signing of the former Barcelona midfielder but there isn’t much time left for Liverpool to negotiate a deal.

Thiago is “convinced” to value the offer from the Turkish club who have offered him a two-year contract with an option for another year.

Trabzonspor are yet to submit a bid while Liverpool are not open to any negotiation for Thiago, who reportedly earns around £200k-per-week at Anfield.

It feels like Trabzonspor are doing everything in their power to sign Thiago but chances are high that he won’t be sold this month.

Liverpool have sold the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, and they have added four new midfielders.

Thiago – who joined Liverpool in 2020 from Bayern Munich – is nearing 100 games for the club. He brings experience and quality to the side, and the Reds would be reluctant to sell him.

With Liverpool looking to compete for the Premier League title this season (and other competitions) it makes sense for the Reds to keep hold of their experienced midfielder.