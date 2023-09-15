Liverpool largely improved things in the center of the park and adequately replaced the likes of Milner, Ox, Keita and Henderson.

However, the Reds were unable to properly replace Fabinho to reinforce the No.6 position in the summer transfer window.

Japanese international, Wataru Endo, was lured to strengthen the DM position but the veteran Asian is mainly a short-term fix, who is not even as versatile as Fabinho.

Therefore, the Merseysiders should look to sign a top play breaker cum deep lying playmaker in the winter transfer window and once again, the name of Manu Kone is in the focus.

The Borussia Monchengladbach star was linked with a move to Anfield in the summer and he was valued at around 40 million euros.

However, in June, the 22-year-old suffered a knee injury in the U-21 European Championships. Since then, he has been out of action and the asking fee has dropped.

Now, as per Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are still following Kone and have to agree a fee of around £20.6m (24 million euros) to finally secure his signing.

The Italian news source have mentioned that Italian giants, Juventus, are also interested in luring the French boy to eventually replace Paul Pogba.

Kone is a tactically intelligent midfielder, who is not just a solid play breaker but also has the ability to pass and dribble past players.

In 2022, among CMs and DMs, the youngster completed the highest number of take-ons (Squawka).

In your view, should Liverpool pay £20.6m to finally secure the signing of Manu Kone in January?