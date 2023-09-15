Liverpool have made a fantastic start to their new campaign, winning three of their opening four games.

It has been one hell of a summer transfer window for the Reds where the club took a ruthless stance in moving out senior players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino.

According to a report from Catalan-based newspaper Sport (printed edition, page 2-3), Liverpool are among the clubs showing keen interest in signing Nico Williams.

The 21-year-old dazzling left-winger is technically gifted and has a contract at Athletic Bilbao until 2024.

The Reds are likely to face competition from Barcelona who are following him closely for a while.

Bilbao will be looking to tie him down on a new deal but if they fail to do so in the next three or four months, Barcelona will look to seize the opportunity.

The Basque club want Williams to stay at San Mames for another two or three years. He has a release clause of around £43million and has got all the ingredients to become a talented player in the future.

Estadio Deportivo claim that Liverpool have made contact to sign Williams already. It looks like it’s a general inquiry about the availability of the player, and nothing has been finalised as yet.

He currently pockets around £58,000 a week, which shows that the club rates him highly.

Do Liverpool need another winger? Mohamed Salah still has got a few good years left in him but he is being targeted by Saudi clubs.

Liverpool did really well to keep him at the club beyond the summer, but they may change their stance in 12 months’ time if they receive a massive transfer fee for the Egyptian yet again.

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota are other options for Jurgen Klopp, but there is no harm in refreshing the squad if the player is good enough.