Liverpool were linked with Italian international, Nicolo Barella, in the summer transfer window but the midfielder ended up staying with Inter Milan.

Back in June, the Merseysiders were reportedly willing to offer around 80 million euros to sign the player from the Nerazzurri (Il Tempo).

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds have not given up hope on luring the Azzurri star and are consistently following him.

According to Il Romanista, Barella could eventually end up leaving the San Siro outfit, who lured Davide Frattesi on loan in the summer.

The news source have mentioned that the Sassuolo player is the ideal midfielder to replace the 26-year-old and manager, Simone Inzaghi, is happy with him.

It is reported that Liverpool are intent on signing Barella and have what it takes to submit an irrefusable offer to get the deal over the line.

The media outlet have claimed Inter would like to keep the former Cagliari star but will be ready to evaluate his future if they receive a mammoth bid.

No asking fee has been stated in the report but in the summer, The Independent revealed the Serie A giants value their prized asset at around £80million.

After failing to lure Barella in the summer, Liverpool secured the signing of Domonik Szoboszlai, who has proved to be an instant hit in England.

The Hungary captain has won the Man of the Match awards in the opening two Premier League games at Anfiled.

Nicolo Barella is a creative midfielder, who can pull strings in the center and also score/create goals on regular basis. Last season, he directly contributed in 19 goals in all competitions as Inter reached the Champions League final.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £80million to finally sign him?