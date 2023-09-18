Liverpool haven’t given up on the idea to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham, according to a report from 90min.

The Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of the England international and could move for him especially if Mohamed Salah leaves the club.

90min claim that the 26-year-old is highly placed on the shortlist of potential replacements for Salah who is being chased by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

During the summer transfer window, Salah was targeted by cash-rich Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, but Liverpool did well to reject offers and keep hold of their talisman.

The Reds were unwilling to let Salah go under any circumstance, but the situation could change next summer when he will turn 32 in June.

It won’t be easy to lure Bowen away from the London stadium. While meeting his £60,000-per-week wages won’t be a big issue for the Reds, the problem is the Hammers may not be willing to sell him in the first place.

Klopp likes Bowen’s style of play and his reliability. He has the age and quality to thrive in Klopp’s system and would be a solid addition to the side.

The £41million-rated star was signed from Championship side Hull City in 2020. In five seasons at the club, he has managed over 160 appearances, and he is a key player for David Moyes.

The Hammers are currently in talks over a new deal for Bowen and they are hopeful that a fresh agreement can be reached.

To be honest, these days contract deals matter little. The only advantage the Hammers will have is that they can demand a high transfer fee for Bowen in case the Reds make a formal move.