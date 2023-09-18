Liverpool have one of the best attacking fullbacks in the world in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold and reports indicate that they are close to agreeing lucrative terms with the England international.

Two years ago, the 24-year-old defender, who is now the vice-captain at Anfield, was handed a contract until 2025.

At the moment, he is taking home around £160,000 a week, but is on course to earn way more.

According to 90min, Liverpool are close to signing a new deal with the Three Lions star, who is ready to put pen to paper on a contract until 2027.

The news source have mentioned the 20-capped international is close to agreeing terms that will make him earn around £250,000 a week, £13million a year, £52million in the next four years.

TalkSPORT also claim the Merseysiders are set to extend Trent’s contract and have already initiated discussions over fresh terms.

The versatile fullback has already won every major prize with Liverpool and has provided more assists in the Premier League than big names like Eden Hazard and Mesut Ozil.

However, defensively, the Anfield star was poor last season and even this term, he has been shaky at the back. His errors directly led us to concede goals against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

