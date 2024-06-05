Liverpool press to sign £59.6million maestro to replace £200,000 a week star

Liverpool are reportedly pressing to sign Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz this summer, as per Tutto Juve.

Considering Thiago Alcantara is set to leave the club as a free agent after an injury-plagued stint at Anfield, purchasing a new midfielder would be the right decision.

TJ claim the Merseyside club have earmarked Luiz as a serious option to replace Thiago and they could formalise their interest over the coming weeks.

Aston Villa have slapped a £59.6m price tag on the South American’s head so Liverpool will need to spend a big chunk of their summer budget to acquire his service.

Juventus and Arsenal are also eyeing a swoop for Luiz and therefore, the Anfield club will have to overcome stiff competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

The Brazilian maestro enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 10 goals and registering as many assists in 53 appearances in all competitions and earned Villa qualification to the Champions League.

Luiz’s fitness record is impressive as he hasn’t missed a game due to any injury problem in the last five years.

In contrast, Thiago couldn’t serve the Reds properly due to persistent fitness concerns despite being one of the highest-paid players, earning around £200,000-per-week.

Therefore, replacing the former Bayern Munich star with Luiz would be a great decision for Liverpool. However, it remains to be seen whether they can eventually manage to do that this summer.