Deal imminent – Star rejects Liverpool, club agrees £17million deal to sign him – Report

Liverpool are in the market for a new second choice goal keeper and as per the latest reports in Italy, they have been rejected by Michele Di Gregorio.

According to a story published by Tutto Sport today, the headline states “Only Juve for Gregorio, no to Liverpool.”

As per the report, the Old Lady are close to sealing the signing of the Monza shot stopper on an initial loan with an obligation to make the move permanent.

The Bianconeri a have agreed a fee worth 20 million euros (£17million) that they will pay next year.

TS claim Liverpool made an attempt to sign Di Gregorio but he rejected Liverpool and sees his future ‘only’ with Juventus.

The 26-year-old Italian goalie made 33 appearances in the Serie A for Monza in the recently concluded campaign, conceded 35 goals and kept 14 clean sheets.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who is the second choice GK at Anfield, wishes to leave the club this summer to play regular first team football.

The Reds plot move to replace the Irish international but will have to look elsewhere after the refusal from Di Gregorio.

Reports have indicated that the Merseysiders are eyeing the signing of Burnley’s James Trafford (Football Insider).

