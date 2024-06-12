Liverpool ‘intensify attack’, ready to submit ‘proposal’ in few days to sign £101m midfielder – Report

Liverpool are linked with a number of defensive midfielders and the latest reports indicate, they are ready to move in with an offer to sign Joao Neves.

As per today’s version of Correio da Manha (news image provided below), the headline states ‘Liverpool intensify attack on Joao Neves’.

The renowned Portuguese media outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders have ‘defined’ the 19-year-old midfielder as a priority signing for the next campaign.

Liverpool are prepared to make an offer very soon to sign Neves.

CM Jornal claim that after several observations, in the ‘next few days’, the Anfield club should come forward with a ‘proposal’ to convince both Benfica and the midfielder.

The Reds know it will not be easy to sign the teenager. Given the high number of suitors, the Eagles have already indicated they will only sell if the release clause of £101m (120 million euros) is activated.

Liverpool are ‘very well documented’ about Neves, who has recently been praised by star striker, Diogo Jota. The forward said:

“Joao has the right quality and mentality to go far”

Last night, the youngster featured for 77 minutes in the DM role in Portugal’s 3-0 victory against Ireland.

In the recently concluded campaign, Neves featured in 33 league games, scored 3 goals, provided 2 assists and helped Benfica keep 16 clean sheets.

Arne Slot needs a long term replacement for veteran holding midfielder, Endo. Last summer, the Reds failed with a club record bid to hire Caicedo before moving for the Japanese.

Should Liverpool now break the bank and sign Joao Neves for £101m?