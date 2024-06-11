Liverpool have ‘received information’ to sign £33.8million Brazilian – Fee Lowered

Liverpool have reportedly ‘received information’ to sign Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz this summer, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that the Villans are currently in tight situations regarding the FFP regulations so they are planning to sell one of their stars with the Brazilian heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

GdS state that Liverpool are interested in luring Luiz and have already ‘received information’ regarding this deal.

Aston Villa reportedly slapped a £59m price tag on their star man’s head but as per reports, they have started lowering their asking fee drastically as it was earlier mentioned that they wanted around £50m.

The Italian outlet now claim that Unai Emery’s side could even accept a fee of as little as £33.8m (40 million euros), hence Liverpool can manage to purchase him for a reasonable fee.

However, Juventus are also keen on acquiring his service and have already opened talks with Aston Villa to get this deal done.

The Bianconeri can’t afford to spend the reported £33.8m fee, therefore, they are willing to include players such as Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior in a part-exchange deal to secure their key target.

Luiz is a top-class player and is a Premier League proven midfielder. Additionally, he has now established himself as a key player for the Brazilian national team so he would be a great signing for Liverpool should they lure him to Anfield this summer.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.