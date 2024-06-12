After first offer, Liverpool told to bid £26m more to sign £202,000 a week star – Report

Liverpool have been told that they will have to spend a fee of around £126m to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes this summer, as per Sport.

After joining Los Blancos from Santos back in 2019, the 23-year-old has enjoyed great success with the Spanish giants over the last few years.

However, following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, speculation surrounding his future has been growing ahead of the summer window.

The Reds are said to be interested in purchasing him and reportedly, they even submitted a £100m proposal to secure his signature.

However, Real Madrid have rejected the offer as they don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than £126m[€150m] so, Liverpool will have to raise their bid to lure the Brazilian to Anfield.

Rodrygo currently earns around £202,000 a week in wages and it is expected that the forward will demand a salary hike to join Arne Slot’s side. So, Liverpool will have to put together a huge financial package to acquire the South American’s service.

The Real Madrid star can play anywhere across the frontline and has showcased his qualities at the top-level in recent years, hence, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they secure him.

However, the Merseyside club aren’t known for their spending power as they don’t generally spend such an amount of money to sign one player.

Therefore, it doesn’t look likely that Liverpool will be able to get the deal done unless Real Madrid lower their asking price.