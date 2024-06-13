Report – Liverpool consider £84.5m defender but prefer signing £50.7m star

Liverpool have considered signing Antonio Silva but as per reports, they prefer to land Goncalo Inacio to reinforce the backline.

Earlier this month, we covered a story from Portugal stating that Reds have been in contact to lure the Benfica central defender, who has a termination clause of £84.5m (100 million euros).

As per CM Jornal, Liverpool consider Silva but prioritize the signing of Inacio from Liga Nos champions, Sporting CP.

The duo were fantastic for their respective teams last term and will take part at the European Championships in Germany for the Seleccao.

Inacio has been on the radar of Liverpool for a long term and he is going to cost much more cheaper than Silva.

The 22-year-old Lions star’s contract has a release clause of £50.7m (60 million euros) and recent reports have indicated it must be met to complete his transfer in the summer transfer window.

As far as the central defense at Liverpool is concerned, Slot needs to replace veteran, Joel Matip, who will officially leave the club at the end of this month.

On the other hand, skipper, Virgil van Dijk, is not getting younger and the Dutch coach must start thinking about hiring a long term replacement for his compatriot sooner rather than later.

Apart from Van Dijk, the Merseysiders do have Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah for the center back positions.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to further reinforce the department? Should they splash the cash on Silva or on Inacio?