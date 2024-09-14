Nunez starts – Liverpool strongest 4-2-3-1 XI to destroy Forest

Liverpool will welcome Nottingham Forest in a Premier League fixture at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds enjoyed a stellar start to this campaign before the international break, winning three consecutive matches and conceding no goal. Therefore, Arne Slot will be hoping that his troops will be able to continue the momentum in this encounter as well.

News – Liverpool concretely moving to finally sign “top” £90,000 a week star – Report

The Merseyside club haven’t had many injury problems early on this season, but Harvey Elliott has sustained a fresh issue and has been ruled out until next month.

Alexis Mac Allister picked up a minor injury on international duty with Argentina but his issue isn’t serious and is likely to be ready to start today, while Curtis Jones should also return after recovering from a minor injury issue.

Alisson is expected to continue between the sticks for the hosts, so Caoimhin Kelleher will have to wait for a few more days at least to make the first appearance of this season.

Virgil van Dijk would start alongside Ibrahima Konate in the center-back position, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson might be the two fullbacks.

The midfield trio is unlikely to get changed for Liverpool in this fixture as they have been excellent thus far this term so Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai should commence.

Slot could give a rest to Diogo Jota today as he started all three games before the international break and featured in both the fixtures for Portugal in the Nations League recently, playing a full game versus Scotland.

Therefore, considering his recent injury record and a busy run of fixtures ahead, Liverpool should give him a breather and use Darwin Nunez as the center-forward vs Forest.

The Uruguayan didn’t go on international duty as he has been suspended for five games and trained at the club to be ready for the contest against the Tricky Trees.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah would be patrolling out wide, hence Cody Gakpo would have to settle for a place on the bench.

Predicted Liverpool line-up vs Nottingham Forest