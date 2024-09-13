Liverpool concretely moving to finally sign “top” £90,000 a week star – Report

Liverpool were pretty quiet in the recently concluded summer window but they took advantage of a market opportunity and signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus a day before deadline day.

Now, it appears they are planning to take advantage of yet another market opportunity next year by snaring away one of the most talented players in Europe.

News – Liverpool ready to finally agree £78million worth deal with star – Report

The player on Liverpool mind is Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala. The Reds have been in pursuit of him for a long-time as it has previously been reported that they are keen on signing the 21-year-old.

Now, Caught Offside states that the Anfield side are looking to step up their efforts to hire the youngster so they are now concretely moving to finally acquire his service in 2025. Jamal Musiala has the ambitions to play in the Premier League and that would help Liverpool to persuade him to join the club.

Bayern Munich reportedly want £152m[€180m] to sell their star man but the player will enter the final year of his current contract next summer, hence he could be available for a lower fee at the end of this season.

Fabrizio Romano states that Vincent Kompany’s side are pushing hard to agree on a fresh term with the player to stop speculation surrounding his future. It is not surprising that the Bavarian club aren’t willing to let a ‘top’ talent like Musiala leave.

The 21-year-old, who currently earns around £90,000-a-week in salary at the Allianz Arena, is capable of playing in the number ten role as well as the left-wing position.

Last season, he directly contributed 20 goals, scoring 12 and assisting 8 times. Moreover, he managed to put the ball back of the net three times for Germany at the European Championships this summer and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

In the recent international break, Musiala registered three assists in a single Nations League encounter against Hungary and scored one.

Therefore, if Liverpool can eventually manage to lure a player of his qualities next year then that would certainly be a great coup. What do you think?