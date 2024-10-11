Report – Liverpool prepare for worst and want to sign £25million Brazilian

Liverpool vice-captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is heavily linked with a move away from the club and reports indicate that the Reds are already looking at options to replace him.

According to an exclusive story covered by Caught Offside, Liverpool are preparing for worst, i.e the departure of Trent on a Bosman as Real Madrid are confident they’ll sign him.

In such a scenario, the news source have mentioned that Liverpool are plotting a move to sign a replacement and eye the likes of Vanderson, Frimpong and Kayode. Our focus is on the Brazilian international.

In the summer transfer window, Tottenham were reportedly willing to pay £25million, an amount that Monaco would not have turned down, for the defender, but eventually, the move did not materialize (L’Equipe).

Spurs might regret not signing the 23-year-old right back as he has been in top class form for the Ligue 1 side, who are at the top of the table at the moment.

Liverpool should prioritize signing of Vanderson over Frimpong and Kayode

Trent has been a revelation in the attacking third for Liverpool, he is arguably the best passer around and no one can replace him. However, defensively, over the years, he has been inconsistent and questioned a lot.

Vanderson is not only productive going forward but also brilliant in the defensive third. In the current campaign, so far he has helped Monaco keep 3 clean sheets in the league (only 4 goals conceded) as they lead champions PSG by two points.

In 7 starts in all competitions, he has so far directly contributed in 4 goals (1 goal and 3 assists). Not to forget, in the opening CL group game, he set up both the equalizing and the winning goal against Catalan giants, Barcelona.

Frimpong plays as a right wing-back for Leverkusen and is famous for his attacking abilities, which is why even the Netherlands utilized him as a winger at the European championships.

On the other hand, 20-year-old Kayode is highly inexperienced and has not even started a single game in the Serie A for Fiorentina this term.

Therefore, in all fairness, Liverpool should push forward to sign £25million-rated Vanderson if Trent leaves. What do you think?