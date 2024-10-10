£20.9million attacker willing to secure move to Liverpool

Michael Edwards and Liverpool will undoubtedly be working behind the scenes to try and sort out a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who can take over the right-wing position once the Egyptian superstar leaves the club.

While the Anfield legend is in top form this season, his contract with the club expires at the end of the campaign, meaning that should he not sign a new deal, the last of Salah in a Liverpool jersey might not be far away.

News – Liverpool “prepared to” agree lucrative terms with £38million star – Journalist

An unlikely name has been thrown into the ring as a potential transfer target with the view of replacing the African at Liverpool and that is Swiss attacker, Dan Ndoye. He plays his football for Bologna in the Serie A. However, these links don’t make much sense.

Ndoye has not really set the Serie A alight in a way one would imagine from someone tipped to replace Salah at Liverpool. He had just one goal in 32 appearances in the Italian league last season and is yet to find the net this time around.

Clearly, the numbers don’t make for good reading but when asked about a Liverpool move, Ndoye admitted that he would be willing to secure the transfer, as quoted by Sky Sports CH.

“I don’t put any barriers on myself! At school, when people told me it was impossible to become a professional footballer, I didn’t listen to anyone.”

“In the end, I’m here today. Really, I’ll never put any barriers on myself. I work to play in my position in a world-class club because I know I have the ability.”

Back in the summer, Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that Ndoye was valued at around £20.9m. Predominantly a right-winger despite being right-footed, the Swiss international, who found the net against Germany at the Euros, is also comfortable playing from the left.

Football is not just numbers but Dan Ndoye has done nothing to note and say, ‘yes, he has the potential to replace Salah at Liverpool’. This is a signing that is highly unlikely to happen and will be a huge surprise if it did.