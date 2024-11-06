Club clear they can seal signing of £242,000 a week Liverpool star – Report

Liverpool are a club that is usually run with astute precision and perfect planning for the future.

The Reds are never a side to find themselves in a position where they have to replace three players at once and incredibly, they could find themselves in such a scenario at the end of this season.

At this point, there needs to be no precursor to the fact that three superstars of the squad, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have their contracts expiring at the end of the current season.

Among the three, the only player who has shown some signs of penning a new deal is Van Dijk. The future of the other two players, especially the Egyptian seems very uncertain and this has prompted clubs to express their interest in the 32-year-old superstar.

Now, as per SPORT, Barca are clear that they can seal the signing of Liverpool superstar, Salah, who is said to earn a salary of around £242,000 a week. However, we think this transfer does not seem to make much sense on paper.

The veteran Anfield man predominantly plays as a right-winger and Barcelona already have one of the best right-wingers in the world at the moment – Lamine Yamal.

The fact that he is just 17 years old means that he has a huge future in the game and they have no necessity to sign the former Chelsea attacker.

If Salah wanted to leave Liverpool, one would assume that he might not want to move to another European club, especially to Barcea where they are likely to prioritize the teenager and rightly so.

From a financial perspective too, Salah doesn’t make sense for the economically troubled, Bluagrana.

They have had their own issues with registration of players in recent times and it is highly unlikely that they pursue a move for the Egyptian, who would command a huge salary to join for free. Let’s wait and see how it plays out.