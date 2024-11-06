Liverpool ready to agree new deal, also prepare move for major winter signing – Report

Liverpool have been getting better and better with every passing week under Arne Slot. They are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 25 points from 10 games, sitting two points ahead of champions, Manchester City.

Moreover, after beating Bayer Leverkusen last night, Liverpool have now won all four of their games in the Champions League and as a result, they are currently at the top of the table.

The Reds have also reached the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup and will start the FA Cup campaign in January. Therefore, Slot’s side are currently on course to challenge on all fronts this season.

Now, Football Insider states that following a quiet summer window, money is available for Liverpool to spend in January and they are prepared to work on a move to sign a new center-back.

Liverpool hierarchy aim to strengthen the squad in mid-season to help Slot maintain the impressive performances in the second half of this term and have already started due diligence on potential central defensive options.

The report say that Liverpool are willing to sign a new CB but the transfer is not related to Virgil van Dijk’s potential exit upon the expiration of his existing deal at the end of this season.

Instead, they want to add more depth at the back and also are ready to agree on fresh terms with the 33-year-old.

Van Dijk has recently admitted that the Merseysiders have been in discussion with him to prolong his stay at the club. He is still one of the best defenders in the world and has been in excellent form this season.

The Dutchman can play at the highest level for a couple of years at least. Still, it would be the right decision to sign a new younger defender with a view to the long-term future, even if they keep hold of him. What do you think?