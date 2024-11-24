‘Call’ expected again – Liverpool were ‘willing’ to activate clause for signing – Report

Back in the summer, during Arne Slot’s first summer at the club, there weren’t many players that Liverpool wanted to sign or were linked with. However, they made one concrete move in the market that hogged a lot of limelight.

Despite wanting to sign Martin Zubimendi, the Spanish midfield star chose to stay with Real Sociedad.

Now, as per Mundo Deportivo (news image provide below), Liverpool were willing to trigger his release clause to bring him in but the player wanted to show his faith to the Basque club.

The Catalan outlet claim that Zubimendi is bound to get a ‘call’ again from a top team next summer, if not earlier and Liverpool could be one of the clubs that try to secure the Euro 2024 winner yet again.

After missing out on the Spaniard back in the summer, Liverpool did not try and sign an alternative. Instead, they tried to fix the situation with Ryan Gravenberch and the Dutch midfielder has performed exceedingly well so far this season.

As good as he has been through, the former Ajax midfielder can be even more effective if he plays in a more advanced role. Playing him alongside a natural ball-winning midfielder could help bring the best out of his ball-carrying abilities.

Zubimendi and Real Sociedad have had a mixed season so far. They started their La Liga campaign very poorly but somewhere down the line, they have gathered themselves and even managed to beat La Liga leaders Barcelona.

After failing in their last attempt, it remains to be seen how Liverpool go about convincing Zubimendi to join the club this time.