Liverpool ready to agree big contract with £58.2million star – Expert

Liverpool are flying high in the Premier League. Arne Slot has made a very good start to his tenure as the coach of the Reds and the same is reflective in his team’s performances on the pitch both in the domestic and the international stage.

Despite the performances on the pitch, Liverpool need to identify how they handle the contract situations of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool triumvirate see their deals at the club expire at the end of the season.

As of the time of writing this, none of the three players look any closer to signing a new deal at the club. However, Liverpool continue to push very hard to try and sign talented English defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold to a new contract.

As per Mick Brown on Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to bend over backward agree terms with Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds are ready to present a mammoth offer to try and convince the club vice-captain to extend his contract.

As quoted by the report, here is what Mick Brown had to say about the situation surrounding the right back. He said:

“Liverpool are trying everything to convince Alexander-Arnold. They’re going to bend over backwards to keep him at the club. From what I’ve heard, they’re willing to put mega money on the table because they don’t want to lose him.”

Trent is valued at around £58.2million. Real Madrid’s immense interest in the player is one of the worst-kept secrets in recent times. Los Blancos will be keen to try and convince the Englishman to join them as a free agent.

The upcoming few months will be crucial in how the future pans out for Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Let’s wait and see how it goes.