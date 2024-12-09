Report – Door open for Liverpool to finally sign £45.5million star

Liverpool are always on the look out for players who can improve the squad. The Reds have a solid well-rounded squad as is with a few key areas lacking proper squad depth and if they can address that, Arne Slot’s team could become unstoppable.

The Reds need new players in both midfield and defense but are well sorted both in attack and in the goalkeeping department.

News – After Liverpool offer to agree terms, deal is near with £11.4million a year player – Ex PL star

Unless one of the attacker like Mohamed Salah was to leave the club, reinforcing the attack isn’t a priority for the club.

Despite this, as per The Athletic, Liverpool hold a long-standing interest in Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams who is said to have a release clause of around £45.5million in his contract. The Spanish winger was the flavor of the summer following his exploits for his country in a successful Euro 2024 campaign.

Now, as per TDF, Liverpool have the door open to finally sign the 22-year-old winger. Barcelona wanted to sign him in the summer in a transfer saga that was an open secret but eventually decide to go ahead and wrap up a deal for Dani Olmo.

With Nico not arriving, Raphinha has taken his opportunity and established himself as arguably the best winger in Europe at the moment alongside Mohamed Salah.

The Brazilian is at the top of his game and there is no need for any introduction to Lamine Yamal.

Thus, one would safely assume that Barcelona are unlikely to make a move for Nico Williams in the near future at least. This in turn has left the door open for Liverpool to really push forward and get a deal wrapped up for the Spanish winger.

Liverpool don’t necessarily need a new attacker but Nico Williams is different. His talent and potential make him the perfect signing for a club with the Reds’ stature and let’s wait and see if they get a deal done for him in the coming months.