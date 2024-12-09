Liverpool likely to tempt £66.3m player most to secure Anfield move – Report

Liverpool are one of the best clubs in Europe so far this season, maintaining a perfect record in the Champions League and a near-perfect record in the Premier League. They are rightfully at the top of the table and significantly clear of the second placed team.

Despite not having done much in the summer transfer window in terms of signings for the squad, Liverpool have managed to motor on.

News – Report – Door open for Liverpool to finally sign £45.5million star

However, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will know that they have to do some work in the upcoming windows.

Now, as per Caught Offside, Liverpool are most likely to tempt Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz to secure an Anfield move. The Turkish forward has been in top form so far this season under Thiago Motta and is realizing his potential.

The Reds are not the only club linked with a transfer for the teenage forward with Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Aston Villa all interested in signing him. Thus, this could make the transfer battle tricky.

However, the source says that with Arne Slot doing such a good job at Liverpool, at the moment, the Reds are likely to be the club able to convince Yildiz to leave Juventus. The player is happy in Turin and the Serie A side won’t even entertain less than £66.3million.

Yildiz is a long list of an incredible crop of young players coming through Turkiye. They are bound to have a golden generation sooner rather than later and the Turkis in all likelihood set to be the torch-bearer alongside Arda Guler.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kenan Yildiz at Juventus and if he finds himself playing in a Liverpool jersey anytime soon.