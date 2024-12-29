Liverpool’s predicted starting lineup vs West Ham United – Three changes

Despite trailing early on in the game against Leicester City on Boxing Day, Liverpool managed to win all three points thanks to strikes from Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah.

They have accumulated 42 points from 17 games, and sit six points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

Tonight, Liverpool will be at the London Stadium to take on West Ham United in the Premier League.

As per the official team news, Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley remain sidelined with their respective fitness concerns but could be in contention to return against Manchester United.

Dominik Szoboszlai picked up the fifth yellow card of this Premier League season against the Foxes, so he is suspended for this encounter.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs West Ham United

Arne Slot is likely to make three changes to his starting line-up amid the busy festive fixtures but Alisson Becker is set to continue in the goal.

There are unlikely to be any changes in the center-back pairing, so Virgil van Dijk should commence alongside Joe Gomez with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the right-back position. Kostas Tsimikas may get the nod to start in the left back role ahead of Andy Robertson.

Ever present, Ryan Gravenberch, would be in the deep-lying midfield position alongside Alexis Mac Allister. Jones should start in the No.10 role following Szoboszlai’s suspension

Luis Diaz, who netted a brace vs Spurs, remained an unused substitute vs Leicester and could return against the Hammers and start on the left wing, hence Gakpo could be rested.

Diogo Jota could replace Darwin Nunez in the CF position for Liverpool with Salah expected to be deployed in his preferred right wing role. Here is how Liverpool could line up vs West Ham United: