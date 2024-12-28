From Spain – Liverpool fail with renewal attempt, player confirms desire to leave

Liverpool are flying high in the Premier League and are firm favorites to win the title this season.

However, in the New Year, the Reds will have to deal with the uncertain futures of Salah, Van Dijk and Trent, who can agree pre-contracts with foreign clubs next month.

News – Journalist explains why Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely leave Liverpool

As far as Trent Alexander-Arnold is concerned, the latest update coming from Spain is worrying for the Anfield faitfhul.

As per today’s printed edition of Marca (news image provided below), the Merseysiders have failed with their latest attempt to renew the contract of the 26-year-old defender.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that Trent has ‘already communicated’ to Liverpool that his desire is to play for Real Madrid.

He wants to live a new experience in Spain and is tempted by the chance to play with the reigning La Liga and European Champions.

Alexander-Arnold was a key part of the Liverpool side that won every major title under the guidance of former boss, Jurgen Klopp. He is arguably the best attacking defender in the history of the Premier League and has record 62 assists to his name.

There were question marks about his defensive abilities under the German manager, but since the arrival of Dutch coach, Arne Slot, the Three Lions star has proved to be solid at the back as well.

So, losing a gifted player like Trent in his peak years would be a huge blow for Liverpool, who would be able to do nothing to keep him if he reaches an agreement with Madrid in January.

In the absence of Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley has done well, but Slot will have to splash the cash to find a proper replacement should the English star leave.

