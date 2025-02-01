Stars return – Liverpool’s predicted 4-2-3-1 starting XI vs Bournemouth

Liverpool will travel to Vitality Stadium to take on the in-form Bournemouth side in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds are at the top of the table with 53 points from 22 games. On the other hand, the Cherries are seventh with 40 points from 23 games.

News – O Jogo – Liverpool positioning themselves to sign wanted player, who has £83.5million clause

Andoni Iraola’s side have already defeated Man City, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest – who are currently in the top four just behind the Merseysiders – at Vitality Stadium hence it will be a tricky fixture for the visitors.

As far as the team news is concerned, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota have been out injured in recent weeks but both have returned to training so they could be named in the matchday squad.

Darwin Nunez was out in midweek due to illness but he also returned to training ahead of this fixture.

Predicted Liverpool lineup vs Bournemouth

Arne Slot rotated heavily in the last game against PSV Eindhoven and all of the stars are now set to be recalled for vs Bournemouth. So, Alisson Becker would be in goal ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Ibrahima Konate should be deployed alongside Virgil van Dijk in the center-back positions, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas might be the two fullbacks. Therefore, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley and Andy Robertson could be among the substitutes.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are expected to return to the starting Xl following a midweek rest with Dominik Szoboszlai likely to be in the No.10 position.

Cody Gakpo started last time out vs PSG and scored, now, he may feature again on the left flank. Mohamed Salah is guaranteed to be on the right and Luis Diaz could be through the middle.

Hence, Jota and Nunez may be among the substitutes if they return. Here is the predicted Liverpool lineup vs Bournemouth